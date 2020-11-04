Jane Therese Briggs passed away peacefully on November 1st 2020 at her home in Needham. Jane was born in Scranton in 1939, the daughter of Dr. William and Mabel Corcoran. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years Graham R, her children Graham SM Briggs of Natick MA and his wife Sheila, Sarah J Galindo of Torrance, CA and her husband Patrick Sr, four grandchildren, Lilian, Peter and Chatham Briggs and Patrick Galindo Jr, two sisters, Rosemary Newberry of Cos Cob CT and Nancy Monti of Liverpool NY, two brothers, Dr John J Corcoran of Lancaster PA and William J Corcoran Esq of Washington DC, and many nieces and nephews. Jane began her career as a ballet dancer and teacher, and was trained at the Royal Ballet in London, England. Later she obtained a degree from CUNY and pursued a career in Human Relations, from which she retired as Vice President of Lee Hecht Harrison, a major US outplacement firm. Jane lived in Needham for over 45 years and was active in St. Josephs Parish. Her annual Christmas parties were legendary, as were the family gatherings on Cape Cod each summer that attracted 40 to 50 people. Owing to the pandemic we are asking people not to travel now. A private visitation, Mass of Christian Burial and interment at St. Marys Cemetery were held. A memorial service celebrating her life will be planned sometime next year to which all her relatives and friends will be invited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Josephs Center, 2010 Adams Avenue, Scranton PA 18509. To share a memory of Jane, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
.