1/
Jane T. Briggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Therese Briggs passed away peacefully on November 1st 2020 at her home in Needham. Jane was born in Scranton in 1939, the daughter of Dr. William and Mabel Corcoran. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years Graham R, her children Graham SM Briggs of Natick MA and his wife Sheila, Sarah J Galindo of Torrance, CA and her husband Patrick Sr, four grandchildren, Lilian, Peter and Chatham Briggs and Patrick Galindo Jr, two sisters, Rosemary Newberry of Cos Cob CT and Nancy Monti of Liverpool NY, two brothers, Dr John J Corcoran of Lancaster PA and William J Corcoran Esq of Washington DC, and many nieces and nephews. Jane began her career as a ballet dancer and teacher, and was trained at the Royal Ballet in London, England. Later she obtained a degree from CUNY and pursued a career in Human Relations, from which she retired as Vice President of Lee Hecht Harrison, a major US outplacement firm. Jane lived in Needham for over 45 years and was active in St. Josephs Parish. Her annual Christmas parties were legendary, as were the family gatherings on Cape Cod each summer that attracted 40 to 50 people. Owing to the pandemic we are asking people not to travel now. A private visitation, Mass of Christian Burial and interment at St. Marys Cemetery were held. A memorial service celebrating her life will be planned sometime next year to which all her relatives and friends will be invited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Josephs Center, 2010 Adams Avenue, Scranton PA 18509. To share a memory of Jane, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eaton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved