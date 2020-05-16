|
Jean (Ewen) Cusick, age 82 passed away peacefully May 5, 2020 after a battle with Dementia. She was the wife of John Cusick. She was born on May 24, 1937 in Hyde Park, to the late Mabel (Aitchinson) and late James Ewen. She moved to Needham in her teenage years and graduated Needham High School, class of 1955. After High School she worked for Carters Clothing Company and then at Sylvania Electric. In 1962, while working there she met her future husband, John through a mutual friend. They married the following year on May 4, 1963. They spent the next 8 years living in Stoughton, MA and started their family before moving back to Needham. Once the kids were older, Jean went back to work for the Needham School Systems starting in the library, then the Administrative Building and then at the High School where she enjoyed many years as 'Mrs. C ' until her retirement in 2000. Jean was very active throughout her life playing volleyball, softball, golf, tennis and bowling. She was a loyal Red Sox fan. She was a talented knitter, sewer and enjoyed needlepoint. She enjoyed taking their yearly trips with friends to the Cape, traveling with her family to Florida, and her retirement trips to Hawaii, Europe, Vegas and Niagara Falls. She also loved her casino trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun with her best friend/ sister, Sandy. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, nana, aunt and friend. She touched many people with her smile, support and kind heart. She always looked forward to the next time she was going to see you. She is survived by her husband John of 57 years, her son, Stephen and wife Doreen of Medway, her daughter Lynne (DePiero) and husband Christopher of Beverly, her four grandchildren, Kevin, Emily, Meghan and Eric and by close relatives, the Mangine Family and a sister, Norma Lynch. She was predeceased by her son, Scott, her sister, Sandy, her brother Jimmy. The family would like to thank the staff at Briarwood Rehabilitation, especially, David, Jenny, Seanna, Natasha, Cheryl and Nelson for the excellent care and compassion they showed during this difficult time. Services are pending due to the COVID-19 restrictions. For obituary , to share a memory of Jean and for an update on information for Jeans service, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from May 16 to May 23, 2020