Jennifer K. (Snow) Emmett of Dedham formerly of Needham. December 7, 2019, age 49. Beloved wife of Theo Emmett. Loving mother of Timothy C. Emmett of Dedham. Daughter of Charles Snow and Helen Siegel. Jennifer was a graduate of Arizona State University and she was very involved with her sons activities at St. Joseph Elementary School in Needham. A Memorial Mass will be held for Jennifer in St. Joseph Church, 1382 Highland Ave. Needham on Friday, December 13, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jennifers memory to St. Joseph Church. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019