Joan A. Nichols

Joan A. Nichols Obituary
Joan Leonore Ashworth Nichols long-time Needham resident, 91, passed away February 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Connecticut, raised family in Needham, moved back after death of husband Chuck in 1989. Leaves behind sons Terry and Dick, daughters- in-law Donna and Linda, grandchildren Amy, Anthony and Josie. She will be greatly loved and missed. For full obituary and details of service please see www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com/ obituary/Joan-Nichols
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020
