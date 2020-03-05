Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan A. Nichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan A. Nichols Obituary
Joan Leonore Ashworth Nichols long-time Needham resident, 91, passed away February 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Connecticut, raised family in Needham, moved back after death of husband Chuck in 1989. Leaves behind sons Terry and Dick, daughters- in-law Donna and Linda, grandchildren Amy, Anthony and Josie. She will be greatly loved and missed. For full obituary and details of service please see www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com/ obituary/Joan-Nichols
Published in The Needham Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -