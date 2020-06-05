Joan K. Cotter, of Needham at 86 years of age. Beloved wife of James J. Cotter. Devoted mother of James E. Cotter of Needham, Robert A. Cotter and his wife Dianna of New Hampshire. Loving aunt of Lynn Delaney of Washington D.C. and nephews Michael and Kerry Delaney of Cape Cod. Funeral services are private. Interment in Holyhood Cemetery, Chestnut Hill. At her request, please no donations. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.