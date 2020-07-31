Joan Mary (Sullivan) Shupe 86, of Wellesley, died peacefully on July 29, 2020, surrounded by loving family. The earth lost an inspiring and remarkable woman. Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on March 6, 1934, she was a wonderful mother to Rob J. Shupe and his wife Wende of Wellesley; Jennifer S. Fields and her husband James Fields of Fort Collins, CO; and Elizabeth Liz Shupe of Boston. Loving grandmother to Bobby and Kathryn Shupe, and Liam Fields. She was the daughter of the late John Thomas Sullivan and Kathryn (Fitzpatrick) Sullivan and sister to the late James Sullivan and Margaret (Peggy) Keith. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joan married her now deceased husband Robert Bob Shupe and love of her life in 1953 | they were married for 60 years. Early in their marriage, she worked for the British Overseas Air Company. Eventually, she and Bob moved to Massachusetts where they lovingly raised their three children | she was an amazing, patient, and gracious Mother. Later, she worked as an administrator for the Gourley Company in Waltham, where Bob was President. They worked tirelessly to give their family as many opportunities as possible, but they always found the time to do a weekly tennis date with friends, often at Brae Burn Country Club where she was a member. A nephew referred to Joan as small in size but a force of nature!. A lover of the arts and nature, Joan was first to go to the latest exhibit or show. And she often could be found working in the garden or walking the Brook Path in Wellesley. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Pauls Church, Wellesley followed by a burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mass Audubon Society, massaudubon.org
. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.