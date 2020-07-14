Joanne Kimberly Parenteau of Needham, July 11, 2020. Joanne was born in Needham July 12, 1963, the beloved daughter of the late Elsie (Sullivan) Parenteau of Pawtucket, RI and the late Bernard C. Parenteau of Chicago, IL. She was the youngest of six children, born shortly after the family moved from Chicago to Needham. She attended Needham schools and graduated from Needham High School in 1982. She lived in or near Needham her entire life. She attended and worked at Charles River Center for much of her adult life. For many years she worked off site at Colgate-Hoyt in Canton through the Charles River program. She was fascinated with animals, and derived great joy from her pet cats, Heidi and Henrietta. She felt deep compassion for all living creatures and had endless love and adoration for the people in her life. She cherished the time spent with them. She was very fashionable and had a large collection of jewelry, scarves, and pocketbooks. She enjoyed new hairstyles, nail polish, and fashion magazines. She loved to dance and was a great swimmer. She is survived by siblings Elsie M. Sullivan of Plainville, Bernard C. Parenteau of Boca Raton, FL, James B. Parenteau of Norfolk, VA, Thomas A. Parenteau of Pensacola, FL, and Robert D. Parenteau of Portland, OR, as well as 8 nieces and nephews, by all of whom she was much beloved. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Friday, July 17 from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Josephs Church, Needham at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to Charles River ARC, 59 East Militia Heights Dr., Needham, MA 02492. (www.charlesrivercenter.org
