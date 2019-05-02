|
|
Joanne (Morrison) Slodden, of Wellesley, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 27, surrounded by family. She was 93. Born in Boston in 1926 to Kenneth Morrison and Murial (James) Morrison, Joanne grew up in Waban, MA and attended the Tenacre School, Dana Hall and Connecticut College. She worked as a surgical technician for fifty years at Newton Wellesley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry M. Slodden, and is survived by children Alexandra (Sandy) Slodden of Wellesley, Hank Slodden and his wife Karen of Hingham, MA and St. John, VI., and Toby Slodden and his wife Mary of Princeton, NJ. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Julie Slodden of Cohasset, Dr. Caitlin O. Slodden of Hingham, Christopher and Matthew Slodden of New York, NY and three great grandchildren. Also, nieces, Suzy Starbuck of Yarmouth, Maine and Wendy Wilson of Plano, Texas and nephew Kenny Wilson of Salem, OH. Additionally, she leaves her dear friend of 88 years, Jean Hession of Needham, MA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to . For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Needham Times from May 2 to May 9, 2019