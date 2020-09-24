Joel was among the first classmates that I met on my first day of college back in 1966. Sorted by alphabet, Bob Conway, Paul DeWolfe, Joel Dunn, Fred Durham and I all became close friends. I regret having lost touch with Joel although I did stop by his office in Amherst one day but just missed him. Tonight, I will remember Joel in my thoughts and prayers as well as my memories of those fun days in college.

John Comerford

Friend