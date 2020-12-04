John C. Halfrey, a thoughtful and caring father, grandfather and neighbor, whose childhood during the Great Depression launched an inspiring life of optimism, charity and perseverance, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Needham. His longtime friends called him "Hurricane." His neighbors called him "the mayor of Hunnewell Street." He was 88. John graduated from Newton High School in 1950. He lived most of his life in Needham, where he raised his two children, Marc and Linda, with his wife Nancy (Durham). He was a US Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. John grew up in the 1930s with very little. His mother Edith (Ohrnberg), a Swedish immigrant, and his father, John, lived on a vegetable farm in West Newton. "We didnt have much of anything except our Christian faith and trust in God," John wrote in messages to his family. John was the longest-standing member of Grace Church in Newton, where he was baptized, confirmed and married. He told the parish historian he would never forget the parishioners kindness when his family had no coal to heat their house. "One time my Dad had to tear down the cellar stairs to burn in our furnace so that we wouldnt freeze. After then we had to climb down a ladder to use the only toilet, which was located in the basement. Grace Church sent several tons of coal to help us out." On his first day at Newton High School, a teacher noted that John did not have the required dress shirt and tie. That same night he came to my house with a half dozen shirts and a few ties that his son had outgrown, just like new from the laundry. "We became lifelong friends. He and his wife invited me to my first dinner in a restaurant and tried to convince me to go to college." The couple argued it was the best way to help his family, so John completed a two-year engineering program at Wentworth Institute while working full time. "Im sure he was instrumental in getting me a $100 scholarship, which I never applied for." John went on to earn a civil engineering degree and an MBA from Northeastern University. He believed in the opportunities that come from higher education, hard work and "making your own luck." In 1952, John was drafted into the US Army to fight in Korea, where he was assigned to the artillerys First Field Observation Battalion as a forward observer. For more than a year, he lived in a bunker made of logs and sandbags near the 38th parallel. He worked out of a foxhole to locate enemy positions. He saw terrible things. "Several times I had to leave my foxhole and run for my life because of enemy attacks that would have overrun my location," he wrote. "I was not a hero, but I was damn lucky and glad to get back home alive." After the war, John began his career as an architect and civil engineer. The Boston metro area is dotted with buildings he helped design and construct during his more than 50-year career. The corporate offices, the student housing, the banks - they are all testaments to Johns high professional standards. His first job after the war was with the railroad, traveling around the country evaluating the companys facilities. In 1960 he took a sales position with the real estate development company The Carlson Group, where he worked for 26 years, rising to vice president. After several years at New Medico Associates, in 1991 John founded the independent construction consulting firm, J.C. Halfrey & Associates, Inc., specializing in commercial roofing systems. John was particularly proud of his longstanding professional relationship with M.I.T., where he oversaw several building projects. He was respected for his competence, honesty and enthusiasm for his work. Three years ago, at age 85, he came briefly out of retirement to once again climb a 30-foot ladder to help oversee a commercial roof project in Randolph. John was a man who demanded to be heard, particularly when it came to project safety and financial prudence. As a member of the Needham Permanent Public Building Committee, he famously tossed a sack of stones on the hearing room table that had fallen from a newly-constructed school roof. To persuade his friends at the investment club to take his stock advice, he brought them each an apple, encouraging them to invest in the young technology company. People were attracted to Johns affable, high-energy personality. He was interested in peoples lives and perspectives. He adored his neighbors, and looked forward to visiting with them on his daily walks. He also enjoyed picnics at Elm Bank with his dear friend Barbara. John was an active member of the Needham VFW Post 2498, believing in its charitable efforts and enjoying his time with other veterans. He also loved his friends at the Needham Senior Center. One of Johns great passions was hearing and giving financial advice, and he was an active member of the Needham Retired Mens investment Club. Many of Johns happiest times were spent on the golf course. He was a long-standing member of the Needham Golf Club, where he formed many close friendships. He won several club championships over the years, and was awarded an honorary membership. John was a thoughtful cheerleader and protector of the people he cared about. He was selfless and charitable. He boasted that he was a proud grandfather, and that his grandson, Seamus, was the biggest joy in his life. His family also includes his son, Marc, of Walpole, his daughter, Linda, and her husband, Sean, of Needham. His wife Nancy died in 2015. John loved his family. On Thanksgiving he left a phone message about what a wonderful time he had celebrating the holiday together, noting how "precious" time is with family. He felt like he lived a charmed life, often saying he was "the luckiest guy in the world." A celebration of Johns life will be planned for sometime in 2021. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the John Corcoran Memorial Scholarship, which supports a student at St. Marys High School in Lynn, 35 Tremont St., Lynn, MA 01902, stmaryslynn.com/give/give-online,
or to Grace Episcopal Church, 76 Eldredge Street, Newton, MA, 02458, gracenewton.org
.