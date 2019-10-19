|
John F. Donna, of Needham, October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ellen T. (Todaro) Donna. Devoted father of Maryellen Civita and her husband Carlo of Norfolk and John F. Donna Jr. of Needham. Loving grandfather of Michael and Julia Civita of Norfolk. Brother of Patricia Quigley of Norwood, the late Kathleen Donovan and Richard Donna. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a graduate of Northeastern University, worked for the Dept. of Agriculture, a member of the Needham Retired Mens Club and a Korean War Army Veteran. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Wednesday, October 23, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday, October 22, from 4-7pm. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019