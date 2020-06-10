John H. Davis, son of Corwine and Helen Brownlee Davis, was born in Dover, New Jersey on July 27, 1932. Jack died on June 3, 2020 and the cause was cardiac arrest. He had been a resident of Needham, MA since 1975. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Jack attended Lehigh University and graduated from Northeastern University as an Industrial Engineer and was employed by Corning, Lifeline Systems as Vice President, and Harvard Medical School. In retirement, his happiest days were spent, tools in hand, as a master craftsman, restoring antiques, repairing wicker furniture, caning chairs, and building childrens rockers. He was an avid bridge competitor and gloried in crewing on windjammers out of Camden, ME as well as acting in local theater productions. Jack enjoyed his years at various golf clubs and was a very involved member of Needham First Parish Unitarian Church. Jack and his surviving wife, Linda, have taken endless joy as grandparents of Merritt, Austin, Camilla, Allison, Abigail and Colwyn. Jack was the father of Andrew Davis (Jeremy) of Baltimore, MD, daughters Sherrill Davis Attarian (Mark) of Andover, MA, and Allison Davis Hollett of Rowayton, CT. A memorial service at Needham First Parish will be announced. Donations may be made to: MASSPEACEACTION.ORG. or MAPA, 11 Garden St., Cambridge, MA 02138 or to the following COMMUNITY-BOATING.ORG or Community Boating, Inc., 21 David G. Mugar Way, Boston, MA 02114. To share a memory of Jack, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.