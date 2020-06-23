John R. "Jack" Moynihan, Formerly of Needham, passed June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anne G. (Gallagher) Moynihan. Devoted father of Margaret A. "Peggy" Jagoe of The Pine Hills, Plymouth. Grandfather of Whitney Sullivan of Weymouth and Kerrin Kenney of Woburn. Great-grandfather of Brooke Kenney. Brother of the late James Moynihan and Dorothy Fenton. Jack was a retired Director of Operations Sales at Verizon where he worked for 42 years. He was a former member of the Wellesley Country Club and the Needham Exchange Club. He was a graduate of Bryant University and a Korean War Veteran, U.S. Army. A private graveside service will be held at St. Michael Cemetery, Springfield. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jack's memory to the Needham Exchange Club Child Assault Prevention Program (CAPP), P.O. Box 920475, Needham, MA 02492. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.