Judith Margaret Merrill Picariello "JUDY", Aged 86, Marstons Mills, MA; Formerly of Needham, MA, Born: 10 October 1934, Departed: 5 November 2020 If Im going, Im going first class. So said Judith Margaret Merrill Picariello, and on a spectacular Cape Cod autumn day she did just that with help from Barnstable Emergency Services and MedFlight. Escorted by a motorcade which literally stopped traffic and a fly-past over Nantucket sound, Judys flight to heaven on Thursday, November 5, 2020 befitted her astonishing ability to navigate lifes twists and turns on her own terms. A rough start on this planet only encouraged Judys resilience, relentless positivity, appreciation for the fragility of life, and refusal to take any blessing for granted. Born in the depths of the Great Depression, she spent her first 12 years in a childrens home in Santa Barbara, California, where her single-parent mother Mirriam had found a job. "I was lucky: I had my mother," she would observe, also recalling how grateful she was to receive new socks at Christmas and dessert on birthdays and holidays. Less fortunate was her elder brother John, who had to go to a different facility, separating him from Mirriam and Judy by periods of a year or more. After World War II the family reunited in Berlin, Germany, where her father John, a US Army Intelligence Corps Captain, was stationed. Stories of Judys Berlin years would fill a novel in their own right, and Judys nurturing nature and curiosity saw her embrace the German language and help out at a local kindergarten. Together with her parents she returned to the US, finished high school in Bethesda, MD, and settled on a career in nursing. She earned an Associate Degree at Hood College and Bachelor of Nursing from Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 | an unusual level of academic achievement for a nurse at that time. After working in Boston as a surgical nurse, she and her best college friend Brownie set off for the West Coast and spent a year in San Francisco, sharing a tiny apartment with two other recent graduate nurses. Their opposing shifts made close quarters in a tightly-packed neighborhood bearable: "Only nuts live on Filbert Street," Judy loved to recall. By the time she returned to Boston in 1961 and met Andrew, her husband of 57 years, Judy had lived in nearly 20 places. After marrying, Judy worked as a night nurse supervisor at the Needham Glover Hospital Emergency Room until just before her first daughter, Margaret, was born. She resumed her career as a school nurse in Needham once her second daughter, Mimi, was in school full time. Working mothers were uncommon in early '70s metro-west Boston, and she deftly juggled career and family responsibilities. Later, Judy returned to clinical nursing and, ultimately, to surgical nursing for the final 20 years of her career. In 1994, Judy and Andy settled in Marstons Mills and began a new chapter in a community they quickly came to love. Judy gave outwardly of herself and her many talents, be it Meals on Wheels, volunteering with the Cape Cod Hospital Auxilliary, or reading for the blind on community radio TIC. As at home on a six-star cruise ship as she was in a diner, Judys empathy and interest in people pulled anyone she encountered into her orbit, making them feel like lifelong friends. And she made friends all over the world. Judy flew on Concorde, traversed six of the seven continents, sailed each of the worlds great oceans and most of its major riverways, crossed the Suez and Panama canals, and racked up hundreds of thousands of road miles in North America, the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa and the Middle East. She did not go through life unnoticed. Judy is survived by her husband Andrew; daughters Margaret Fearn and Mimi Black and their husbands Greg Fearn and Elliott Black; grandchildren Joseph and Melissa Black; her sister-in-law Patricia Merrill; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. At Judys request there will be no service; a celebration of her life will be held at a date when gatherings prompt joy rather than anxiety. Rather than flowers or donations, Judy would be happiest if you gathered those you love best, raised a glass in thanks for your blessings, and embraced her oft-cited advice to "Enjoy yourself: Its a long time dark".



