Kathleen OBrien Powers of Needham, passed away on March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Powers. Devoted mother to surviving sons Devin and Cullan Powers. Kathleen was born on July 1st, 1946, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Frances E. OBrien & Elizabeth Corrigan OBrien as the youngest of four siblings John, Maureen and Robert OBrien. She spent her childhood summer days playing on the beaches at Cape Cod. Kathleen had an infectious laugh and cherished her close connections with family and friends who in turn cherished her. Kathleen earned a BA from Stonehill College and a masters degree in Clinical Social Work from Boston College. She worked as a social worker throughout her life both at organizations such as The Home for Little Wanderers, and as a private practice therapist. When Kathleen was not at work she was at home in her garden or spending time with her immediate family, nephews and nieces and their children, as well as her life long friends. Kathleen put a blooming abundance into the seasons rituals and the things she did. She loved to create wreaths for Christmas, collecting evergreen branches and red berries from nature and weaving them with glowing effects. Many potted plants and growing cuttings from plants lived in her sun room, by the windows in the living room, in the kitchen, and in the cup holders of her car. Her affection for color and pattern in pottery, weaving, and nature was a reflection of her rich emotional life, her capacity for feeling, and her desire to create beautiful spaces for people to come together. She was so loved and so loving. She was a deeply caring mother and devoted wife. Her supportive warmth, laughter, empathy and love touched everyone she knew. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 30th of March, at 11AM at the First Parish, Unitarian Universalist, 23 Dedham Ave, Needham. In lieu of flower, donate to a . For obit, directions or to share a memory of Kathleen, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019