Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
1360 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
Lena R. Piccioli Obituary
Lena Rose (Paoletti) Piccioli, a lifelong resident of Needham, passed away Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on November 23, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Serafino and Rosa (Repani) Paoletti. She is survived by her loving husband, Alfred, after 69 years of marriage, daughter, Linda Hardej and her husband, Richard, and son, David and his wife, Debra. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Lisa Hardej, Alexander and his wife, Amy, Michael and his wife, Rachael, Zachary and his wife, Lilen, and Thomas Piccioli, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law Antonette Paoletti and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Ann Rossini and brothers Chester and Leo Paoletti. Lena was a seamstress for Ace Sportswear in Needham and Lawrence, and retired from Crown Clothing in Westwood. Her family brought her great joy, especially in recent years celebrating the arrival of her great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave Needham, on Friday January 17th from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1360 Highland Ave, Needham, on Saturday at 10 am. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery in Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lenas memory to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Lena, please visit www.eaton funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020
