Leon D. Hebert age 89, passed away on April 20, 2020 after a period of declining health. A longtime resident of Needham, he was the devoted husband and best friend of June (Vachon) Hebert, for 58 years. A former Navy reservist and insurance industry executive, he was an innovator with technology in the data processing field. In his retirement he served others as a SHINE counselor for ten years at the Waltham Senior Center, and volunteered at Voice of the Faithful, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Josephs Church. He was generous and kind-hearted, with a sense of humor which entertained all who knew him. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. His sage advice will be dearly missed by his children, Lee Ann Sweet and husband Michael of Freetown, Diane Hebert-Farrell and husband Kevin of Arlington, and Mark Hebert of West Roxbury, and his grandchildren Ryan and Hayley. Burial was private. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Community Care, 270 Bridge Street Suite 301, Dedham MA, 02026. https://www.riversidecc.org/donations/ or Beth-Israel Needham Office of Development, 148 Chestnut Street, Needham, MA 02492, https://tiny.cc/fzganz. To share a memory or send a note of condolence please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from May 5 to May 12, 2020