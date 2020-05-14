|
Lillian L. (Matthews) Fife of Milford, formerly of Needham passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved daughter of the late Lillian and Arnold Matthews. Beloved wife of the late James R. Fife of 62 years, former Ex-POW. Lil is survived by her sons, James R. Fife, Jr. (Sima), Richard Fife (Marie), Thomas Fife (Linda) her 3 grandchildren, Marissa, Matthew and Carly, her sister Loretta Salvato and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Arnold, Barbara, Donald and Marilyn. Throughout her life, Lils greatest joy was to be surrounded by her family and friends, by hosting holiday meals, enjoying cooking and baking, everyone would look forward to having her impressive and delicious desserts. She and Jim volunteered for many years at the West Roxbury VA Hospital serving homemade baked goods and coffee to veterans who were waiting for doctors appointments, etc. She was a big fan of QVC. Lil will be missed by many family members and friends. Funeral services and burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne were private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Fisher House of Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 or by visiting www.fisherhouseboston.org. To share a memory or send a note of condolence to Lillians family, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
