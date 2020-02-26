|
|
Lois Reed Olsen passed into eternal rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born in 1926, she was the daughter of Randall and Sylvia Reed of Uniontown PA. She lived thru the devastating stock crash of 1929 and the following years of the Great Depression. After attending Pennsylvania State University, Lois joined the war effort with Weyhauser Shipping in New York, working with the submarine service. After the end of the war, Lois returned to Uniontown where she met the love of her life and partner for over 60 years. Moving thru the country with her husband Robert, they added a daughter and a son to their family. When they came to Needham, they decided to make this their home. Lois enjoyed outdoor sports and the family began skiing both here in New England and in Colorado and Utah. She was also an avid gardener and inherited a great love of flowers and flower arranging from her mother. Lois became a judge with the Garden Federation of Massachusetts and began collecting blue ribbons for her magnificent arrangements in the Massachusetts Garden Shows. Lois began golfing with her husband at Winchester Country Club and developed into a state competitive golfer. Golfing was a sport they both loved and chose to continue golfing in Florida at Pipers Landing Golf Community in Stuart, Florida. Lois was greatly loved and admired by her family and spent her final days in her home in Needham. She will be greatly missed for her great determination and courage. The beloved wife of the late Robert C. Olsen, she is survived by her daughter Paula Addonizio of Providence, RI, her son Richard Olsen of Needham. She was the grandmother of Natalie, Nicole and Richard Olsen of Billerica, Jeffrey Addonizio of Cranston, RI and the late Jennifer Addonizio. Lois was the great grandmother of Lily Addonizio of Cranston. She was the sister of the late Beverly Cherup. Visiting hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, on Friday, February 28th from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Funeral Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29th at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation in Lois name may be made to the or to the . To share a memory of Lois, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020