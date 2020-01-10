|
Louise Pattison of Laconia, NH, formerly of Meredith and New London NH, died December 29, 2019 at 87 years of age. She was the daughter of John and Sophia (Donati) Fitzpatrick. Louise was married to Al Pattison, who died in 1997. She is survived by three sons Jeffry (Judy) of CA, Stephen (Robin) of CA and Clifford (Barbara) of NH, four grandchildren A.J. (Jill) and Tyler (Justine) of CA, Matthew (Emily) and Katherine of NH, also two great grandchildren Isla Rae of CA and Maggie Louise of NH. Burial to be at the family plot, Forest Hill Cemetery in Derry, NH. Louise requested no services.
Published in The Needham Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020