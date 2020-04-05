Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Matherwiez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille A. Matherwiez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille A. Matherwiez Obituary
Lucille A. Matherwiez of Wellesley, formerly of Newton Upper Falls. April 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph F. and Mary D. (LuPriore) Matherwiez. Sister of Joan M. Kearney and her late husband Bernard of Needham and Robert Matherwiez and his late wife Barbara of Needham. Mary Louise Matherwiez of Charlestown. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, many friends and her beloved cat Smokey. Lucille was a longtime employee of Stone and Webster Engineering Co. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. A private family service will be held and a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lucilles memory to an animal shelter of your choice. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -