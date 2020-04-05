|
Lucille A. Matherwiez of Wellesley, formerly of Newton Upper Falls. April 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph F. and Mary D. (LuPriore) Matherwiez. Sister of Joan M. Kearney and her late husband Bernard of Needham and Robert Matherwiez and his late wife Barbara of Needham. Mary Louise Matherwiez of Charlestown. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, many friends and her beloved cat Smokey. Lucille was a longtime employee of Stone and Webster Engineering Co. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. A private family service will be held and a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lucilles memory to an animal shelter of your choice. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020