Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church
Newton Upper Falls, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ludwik Kumor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ludwik M. Kumor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ludwik M. Kumor Obituary
Ludwik M. Kumor of Plymouth formerly of Newton Upper Falls, August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Henryka (Motyka) Kumor. Devoted father of Richard A. Kumor and his wife Diane of Plymouth. Grandfather of Holli Doherty and her husband Patrick of Norton, Michael Kumor of West Bridgewater and Danielle Kumor of Fall River. Great-grandfather of Dylan and Tyler Doherty. Ludwik was a retired machinist for Regis Paper Company in Newton Upper Falls. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham, on Tuesday, August 6, from 5-8 pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday August 7, at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, Newton Upper Falls at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ludwik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now