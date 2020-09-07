1/1
Marcia M. Mahoney
Marcia M. (Brady) Mahoney of Needham, passed away on September 5th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John I. Mahoney Sr., Loving mother of John I. Mahoney Jr. and his wife Alison Kamar of Portland, ME. and Kara A. Hill and her husband Eric of Sherborn. Loving grandmother of Jack and Aoife Mahoney and Kayleigh, Tim and Josh Hill. Sister of the late Barbara Scavo, Charles Brady and Richard Brady. A private family visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, followed by a private graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcia's memory to Boston Food Bank 70 South Bay Ave. Boston, MA 02118. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.

Published in The Needham Times from Sep. 7 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
