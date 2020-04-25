|
Marcia (OKeeffe) McGoldrick, a longtime resident of Wellesley, Massachusetts and loving mother and grandmother, passed away on April 24, 2020 at the age of 89. Marcia was born on November 1, 1930 and grew up in Newton, MA. Her grandfather, Michael OKeeffe, was the founder of First National Stores (Finest) and the company was passed onto her father, Arthur OKeeffe, who served as president until his death. She attended the Dana Hall School and Manhattanville College. She was married to Richard D. McGoldrick (deceased) and raised her four children, Bernie, Mary, Deane, and Michael in Wellesley. She had a long and much loved career in retail sales, most recently, until her retirement, at European Manor in Wellesley. She was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Woodland Golf Club in Newton, but her greatest love was nurturing and cherishing her family and wide circle of friends. Marcia is survived by her children Bernard McGoldrick and his wife Marjorie, Mary McGoldrick and her partner Robert, Richard D. McGoldrick, Jr., and Michael McGoldrick and his wife Wendy, her grandchildren Kelly James and her husband Soji, Devin Arey, and Amanda McGoldrick, her brother Richard OKeeffe and her sister Adelaide McMurrer, and her nieces and nephews. Memorial and funeral services will be private. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020