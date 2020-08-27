Margaret "Peggy" (Busand) Grace, 72, of Needham, died August 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, September 12, 1947, the daughter of Harold and Margaret Busund. Peggy grew up in Teaneck, graduating from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1965. She received a degree in English from Duquesne University in 1969 and earned a masters in education from Northeastern University in 1976. At Duquesne, she was a member of Sigma Lamda Phi sorority and made wonderful lifelong friendships participating in Carnival, Greek Sing and Derby Days. After graduating from Duquesne, Peggy moved to Boston and started her career in education. She met her husband, Ken, after being "set up" at a dinner party for six, where they were the only two singlesthey were engaged five months later. Peggy and Ken were married in 1979 and spent 41 wonderful years together, living first in Newton and then later in Needham for the past 33 years, raising their two sons. Peggy worked for almost 30 years as a career counselor, educating and advising college students and adults, helping them make stress-free job transitions and satisfying career decisions. When she started in the field, she told her family, "I cant believe they pay me to do this-I enjoy it so much." She aimed to help countless others make good choices so that they could feel the same way, most of the time, no matter where they were in their career journey. She enjoyed travel and her idea of a good vacation was to go somewhere and explore, whether a small coastal town in Maine or a visit to a national park. Family trips to Norway, Ireland and France were particularly mem orable, expl oring family heritage, connecting with extended family, and creating lifelong memories. She loved learning and writing, and always found time to take classes and experience something new, from jazz dancing to water-color painting. Peggy loved to read and always had a book in hand. She was an amazing cook, and many of her dishes are recreated weekly by her sons to the enjoyment of others. She took pleasure in long discussions around literature, culture and current events, and was not shy about sharing her opinion. She was an incredibly loving mother and was heavily involved in all aspects of her sons lives, from an active role in the Parent Teacher Council to crafting handmade Halloween costumes for "her boys" for many years. She will be tremendously missed. She leaves her husband of 41 years, Ken Grace; her two sons; Michael Grace and partner Tiffany Robicheau of Dorchester, Matthew and his wife Katie Grace of Natick, and her grand-pug Olive; two brothers and sisters-in-law; Harold and Margo Busund of PA, Robert Busund and Cyndy Santa Maria of AZ; as well as many other loving family members and friends. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Immaculate Heart Academy, 500 Van Emburgh Avenue, Township of Washington, NJ 07676. To share a memory of Peggy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
