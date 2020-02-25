|
Margaret L. (Nagel) Potts, a resident of Needham for over 65 years, passed away at home, peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was 95 years old. Margaret loved to do embroidery, knit, sew, sing and dance. She was the life of the party. Margaret loved to cook and bake for her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis B. Potts, Jr and the loving mother of Louis B Potts, III, of Norwood, Robert L. Potts of Needham, William M. Potts of Hillsboro NJ, Lawrence J. Potts of Charleston SC and Nancy M. Potts of Needham. Sister of the late Fred, Helene and Robert Nagel. She was the dear grandmother of 11 grandchildren and great grandmother of 12 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, on Saturday, February 29th at 11am. Visitation will be held from10 to 11am prior to the service. Interment will be at Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Margarets name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Margaret, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020