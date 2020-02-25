Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. Potts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret L. Potts Obituary
Margaret L. (Nagel) Potts, a resident of Needham for over 65 years, passed away at home, peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was 95 years old. Margaret loved to do embroidery, knit, sew, sing and dance. She was the life of the party. Margaret loved to cook and bake for her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis B. Potts, Jr and the loving mother of Louis B Potts, III, of Norwood, Robert L. Potts of Needham, William M. Potts of Hillsboro NJ, Lawrence J. Potts of Charleston SC and Nancy M. Potts of Needham. Sister of the late Fred, Helene and Robert Nagel. She was the dear grandmother of 11 grandchildren and great grandmother of 12 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, on Saturday, February 29th at 11am. Visitation will be held from10 to 11am prior to the service. Interment will be at Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Margarets name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Margaret, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -