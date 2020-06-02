August 1, 1920-May 28, 2020. Margaret Nichols was born August 1, 1920 in Malden Massachusetts, to John Munn Rowell and Edith A. Temple. Her younger sister, Jean Burrage born two years later passed away last November 2019. Margaret attended the University of New Hampshire after graduating from Everett High School where she met her future husband, Paul Raymond Nichols, her freshmen year. After marrying in June 1940, she and Paul moved to Connecticut where he earned his M.A. and then to Dennison University in Ohio where she completed her B.S. while Paul worked as an instructor at the university. After Paul joined the U.S. Army to serve in the Philippines and New Guinea during World War II, Margaret joined her widowed mother in Greeley, Colorado where their first child, David Rowell Nichols was born in 1944. After being reunited in 1945, Paul, Margaret and David moved to Cambridge, MA to pursue further studies. Their second child, Barbara, was born two years later. They eventually moved to Needham, where their third child, Carol, was born. Paul and Margaret made their home, at 153 Grant Street, in Needham for 56 years. Margaret earned her Masters in Social Work from Boston University and after brief stints at Carney Hospital in Boston and the VA Hospital in West Roxbury, she continued working as a social worker at the Boston Veterans Administration. Commuting to Court Street and later to Causeway Street from Needham Junction five days each week, Margaret stayed at the Boston V.A. until her retirement at age 75 having served helping veterans for 50 years! We learned they had to hire two people to fill her shoes. Margaret was a member of the First Baptist Church of Needham for 60 years, serving in a variety of roles especially after her retirement. She was also active in Eastern Star and the Needham Council of Aging. She loved playing bridge, caring for others and keeping active. Most of all, she loved her family. In her 90s she traveled to Illinois, Texas, California, Alaska, Oregon, Tennessee, Illinois, and Maryland to celebrate important family events. Margarets husband Paul passed away in August 2010, but she is survived by her three children, David and his wife Carolyn of Charlestown, Rhode Island, Barbara and her husband Victor Pierimarchi of Newton, New Hampshire, and Carol and her husband Paul Friesen of Austin, Texas, along with 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild! Margarets passions were caring for others and that included her family, her neighbors, church and community. She was a special lady who was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. As she wished, Margaret will be buried in Newbury, N.H. Arrangements are being made by the Eaton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margarets name may be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation, PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365. To share a memory of Margaret, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.