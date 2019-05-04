Home

George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Needham, MA
View Map
Margaretta Crisley Obituary
Margaretta Greta Crisley of Needham, May 2, 2019. Devoted mother to her children: Faith Crisley of Needham, Kathleen Crisley of Christchurch, New Zealand and John Crisley of Wakefield and his wife Kerry. Wife of the late Francis D. Crisley. Loving grandmother to Ben and Erin Crisley of Wakefield. Sister of the late Eleanor Coyle Buzkij and sister in law to George Buzkij of St Louis, Missouri. Sister of the late Robert Schmitt of Edgewater, Maryland. Daughter of the late Margaret Walsh Coyle and the late Robert Patrick Schmitt, both of Pittsburgh. Retired employee of the Town of Wellesleys Council on Aging. Greta was particularly proud of her day trip program she ran for the seniors of Wellesley under the heading Trips by Greta. She also started a program for making teddy bears destined for needy children which continues today. After her retirement in 1999, Greta volunteered at the Needham Community Council for several years. She won the Lesley B. Cutter Service Award in 2007 for this volunteer work. She particularly enjoyed travel with her family. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Wednesday, May 8, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:30-8pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from May 4 to May 11, 2019
