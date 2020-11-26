Mark J. Virgilio, of Needham passed away November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Holly L. Morand for 22 years. Son of the late Mario and Francesca. He received a bachelors degree from Mt. Ida College, and a masters in science from Marlboro College in internet strategy and management. Mark also served in the U.S. Army. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Marks memory to the American Diabetes Association
. Funeral services were private. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com
. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.