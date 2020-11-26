1/1
Mark J. Virgilio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark J. Virgilio, of Needham passed away November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Holly L. Morand for 22 years. Son of the late Mario and Francesca. He received a bachelors degree from Mt. Ida College, and a masters in science from Marlboro College in internet strategy and management. Mark also served in the U.S. Army. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Marks memory to the American Diabetes Association. Funeral services were private. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved