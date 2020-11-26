So sorry for your loss, Holly. Mark and I rode the same school bus for years. He was a friend from elementary through high school (even stayed in touch for a while after I moved away). He was so smart, a bright light in the world, witty, funny, and a bit of a prankster. The smile in this photo is so characteristic of him...great choice. My heart goes out to you. I will be making a donation in memory of this all around good guy. Deepest sympathies...

Kristin Hoffman

Friend