Mark J. Virgilio
Mark J. Virgilio, of Needham passed away November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Holly L. Morand for 22 years. Son of the late Mario and Francesca. He received a bachelors degree from Mt. Ida College, and a masters in science from Marlboro College in internet strategy and management. Mark also served in the U.S. Army. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Marks memory to the American Diabetes Association. Funeral services were private. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.

Published in The Needham Times from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
November 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Holly. Mark and I rode the same school bus for years. He was a friend from elementary through high school (even stayed in touch for a while after I moved away). He was so smart, a bright light in the world, witty, funny, and a bit of a prankster. The smile in this photo is so characteristic of him...great choice. My heart goes out to you. I will be making a donation in memory of this all around good guy. Deepest sympathies...
Kristin Hoffman
Friend
