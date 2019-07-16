|
|
Mark Robert Ayoub of San Francisco, formerly of Needham, unexpectedly on July 9, 2019 at the age of 33. Loving son of Gretchen (Thompson) Ayoub of West Roxbury and the late Robert M. Ayoub. Dear brother of Corinne Ayoub of NY, Loving fianc of Angela Lee of San Francisco. Grandson of the late Katherine Thompson Carney and the late Michael Mitch and Wadia Ayoub. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Marks Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St. (Rte 135 at Rte 95), Dedham. Visiting Hours in the Church, Thursday, July 18 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Marks memory to miles4migrants. org/Mark Interment will conclude services at Needham Cemetery.
Published in The Needham Times from July 16 to July 23, 2019