Marlene Marilyn Cohen (86) of Needham, MA, passed peacefully on August 1, 2020, in her beloved home surrounded by her loving family. A true New Englander, she was born to Morris and Sylvia Schlafman and brought up in Boston. Marlene was quite a force of nature and will live on in the lives of those she cherished, especially her loving husband, Hal, of 62 years; her three children, Judy Strayer (Kerry) of Amherst, MA, Sue Lefebvre (Bob) of Wilbraham, MA, and Matt Cohen (Fae) of Houston, TX; her adored grandchildren, Elisabeth, Austin, Rachel, Sam, Henry, and Oscar; and her little sis, Carol Woolf (Stan) of Naples, FL. Hal describes his sweetie as a beautiful woman who believed in being a good person and truly embraced life. She loved a good party, treasured her community, and was always truthful to herself and others. Her life was filled with a wide circle of friends, interests, and talents. She was a lover of the arts, an avid traveler, and a talented cook, as well as an active member of her garden, bridge, and book clubs. She also helped many families attain their home ownership dreams as a local real estate broker. A celebration of Marlenes life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the Needham Community Council, 570 Hillside Ave., Needham, MA 02494, or to a charity of your choice. To share a memory of Marlene, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Needham Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
