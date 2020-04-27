|
Martha Bigelow Phinney of Needham and Stoneham, passed April 20, 2020. Martha was born in Beverly and grew up in Wellesley. She was a Needham resident her entire adult married life. She attended the Walnut Hill School in Natick, founded by her great aunt and later graduated from Boston University. She then pursued a career as a medical secretary. Summers in Rockport with her six grandchildren visiting together were special to her. Martha was an avid knitter who enjoyed making warm scarves and shawls for the homeless through the Christ Church knitting ministry as well as handknit Christmas stockings for family and friends. Her family was the center of joy for her life, especially her grandchildren. Beloved wife of Alcott Kellogg Phinney for 58 years, who predeceased her by one day. Devoted mother of Priscilla (Phinney) Squires and her husband William of Reading and Scott Phinney and his wife Nancy of Edina, MN. Sister of Jane (Bigelow) Orner of Wellesley. Loving grandmother of Katie, Jessica and Bobby Squires and Charlie, Grace and Sophie Phinney. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the unprecedented context in which we find ourselves, a Memorial Service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Needham at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA. 02494. To share a memory of Martha, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020