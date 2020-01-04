|
|
Mary Clark Johnson of Needham, MA passed away on December 26, 2019 at age 96 at North Hill, where she has resided since 1999. Mary outlived her beloved husband of 63 years, Davis G. Johnson, Ph.D. formerly of Springfield, MA and sisters Catherine Burns of Sewaren NJ and Helen Coffey of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. She was the proud mother of five children. Douglas Johnson, M.D. of Springfield, MA, Gail Lehman of Needham, MA, Joan Johnson and Lynn Johnson of Fort Collins, CO and Richard Johnson of Goffstown, NH. Grandmother to Shyloh, Brad, Karin, William, Alex, Erica, and Kristina and great-grandmother of nine. A native of Sewaren, NJ, Mary graduated from Mount Holyoke College 1944 and Columbia University and served as a Navy WAVE in WWII. She taught school in San Diego, CA and was the Women's Counselor at the University of Bridgeport, CT before her marriage to Dave in 1949. Soon a homemaker with five children, Mary was active in the League of Women Voters, Cub Scouts and PTAs in Fayetteville and Syracuse, NY then Evanston, IL. She served on the Board of Trustees of Unitarian churches in Evanston and Bethesda, MD and worked for ten years as Instructional Aide at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, MD. Mary enjoyed taking short trips with Dave to Africa, Alaska, China, Egypt, Europe, Greece, Japan and Russia and loved spending nearly every summer from 1933 to 2018 on Seventh Lake in the Adirondacks in upstate NY with family. Contributions in her memory may be made to First Parish in Needham, Mount Holyoke College or to the . For full obit or to share a memory of Mary, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020