George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
Mary E. (Chapman) Mumper of Norton formerly of West Dennis and Needham, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Mumper. Devoted mother of Karen A. Miller and her husband Richard P. of Franklin and the late William K. and Kevin L. Mumper. Grandmother of Brian K. Miller of New Bedford, Sara M. Herman of Beverly, and Julie Ghizzoni of Fitchburg. Great-grandmother of Jack and Samuel Herman. Sister of Dorothy Cannava of Wellesley, Lorraine Pagliuco of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and the late John Chapman. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Thursday, Oct. 17 from 10:30-11:30am followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Marys memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, fightcf.cff.org. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019
