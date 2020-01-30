|
|
Mary E. (Sullivan) Murphy of Needham and Gloucester, January 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward B. Murphy. Loving mother of Jane Kelleher and her husband Dan of Gloucester, Edward B. Murphy Jr. and his wife Jan of Palo Alto, CA, David Murphy and his wife Amy of Gloucester, Beth Murphy of Needham, Chris Murphy and his wife Michelle of Gloucester, Phil Murphy and his wife Mary Ellen of Hamilton, Maryellen Murphy and her husband Dan DAngelo of Needham, and Timothy Murphy M.D. and his wife Maryann Murphy M.D. of Needham. Loving grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mary was a retired Professor of Chemistry at Mt. Ida College. She was a graduate of Emmanuel College and received her masters in chemistry from Wellesley College. She was an active parishioner of St. Bartholomews Church, Needham and a former member of the Toastmistress Club of Needham. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Friday, Jan. 31 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomews Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Marys memory to the Murphy Sisters Foundation, 2 Trenel Way, Gloucester, MA 01930. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020