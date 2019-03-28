Home

George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Needham, MA
Mary E. Reddington

Mary E. Reddington Obituary
Mary E. (Barry) Reddington, of Needham, March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Reddington for 67 years. Loving mother of Carol A. Mattern and her husband John of Needham, Robert B. Rob Reddington and his wife Karen of Northboro, and Douglas B. Reddington and his wife Maureen of Needham. Grandmother of Brian, Sara, Lauren, and Kevin. Sister of the late Thomas, Bobby, and Jimmy Barry. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Saturday, Mar. 30 from 9:00-10:00am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Josephs Church, Needham at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Marys memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019
