Michael Joseph Gallen, 81, of Needham Massachusetts passed away peacefully on October 27th, 2019. Michael was born into a proud Irish immigrant family in Philadelphia, where he grew up on Fallon Street with loving parents Agnes and Michael, 3 brothers, Jack, Joe and Dennis and his sister Rosemary. The house was filled with filled with love and laugher, sometimes sorrow, Irish music and card games. Michael joined the army at 18 where he learned computer electronics in the early 1960s. He followed his interest in computers to California, where he worked for General Electric and started his family in Manhattan Beach, where he lived with his first wife Barbara, daughter Angela and son Michael until 1974. Michael then followed his career with Honeywell to Boston, where he met Eileen, whom he would be married to for 43 wonderful years in Needham and Dennis. Michael was ever the games and sports enthusiast. He enjoyed chess, poker, pinochle and a heated game of Crazy 8s- lasta card- with his family. He loved watching the Red Sox and Patriots and cheered them on to the end. He enjoyed the ocean and spent many years in Dennis, MA and traveling to Florida with Eileen, where they would camp and kayak. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoying a glass of wine or two. Michael is survived by his loving wife Eileen of Needham, MA, daughter Angela Wayne of Dover MA, son Michael Gallen, Jr. of Redondo Beach CA, grandchildren Benjamin and Abigail Wayne, both of Dover MA, Hayden and Hudson Gallen of Redondo Beach, California, stepdaughters Mary Ann Messenger of Needham, MA, Lynn Peletti of San Diego, CA, step grandchildren Kelly Morrow, Nicholas Messenger, Sean Messenger, Cavan Catalano, brother Dennis Gallen of Germany, nieces MaryBeth Gourdier, Rosemary Beacher and Trish Lightcap, all of Pennsylvania, Cornelia Kimmel of Washington and nephew John Gallen of Germany. A special thank you to the people at the Stanley Tippett House Hospice in Needham, for their loving care and support to him in his final days. Michaels wishes were to spend an eternity along the shores he enjoyed most, so his ashes will be spread there at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanely Tippett House, 920 South Street, Needham MA 02402. For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019