George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Needham, MA
View Map
Mildred A. Etro Obituary
Mildred A. Etro of Needham formerly of South Boston, May 26, 2019, age 86. Millie has joined her beloved husband Henry in heaven. After a fulfilling 86 years, she has gone home. We who remain mourn what we have lost: a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, grandmother-in-law, aunt, and dear friend. Millies five children, Jerry, Chris (Kenney), Mark, Jeanette, and Judy (McCaffrey) will miss their mothers strength and guidance. Her ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren will miss her unconditional love. Millie grew up in South Boston and lived there for 70 years. She worked at Bank of America until she retired. A self-taught seamstress, knitter, and avid reader, Millie loved caring for her large extended family, friends, and animals, and always put others before herself. Whether it was a baby blanket, homemade sauce, or a book, Millie had something to meet anyones needs, even if it meant a forty-five minute bus ride followed by a fifteen minute walk. Millies life was one well-lived, and she taught thro- ugh example. May those who loved her always remember and honor her by emulating her selflessness, high morals, and deep love. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Wednesday, May 29, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham on Thursday, May 30, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: the Womens Alzheimers Movement at donate.thewomensalzheimers movement.org or the MSPCA-Angell, 350 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from May 29 to June 5, 2019
