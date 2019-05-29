|
|
Mildred A. Etro of Needham formerly of South Boston, May 26, 2019, age 86. Millie has joined her beloved husband Henry in heaven. After a fulfilling 86 years, she has gone home. We who remain mourn what we have lost: a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, grandmother-in-law, aunt, and dear friend. Millies five children, Jerry, Chris (Kenney), Mark, Jeanette, and Judy (McCaffrey) will miss their mothers strength and guidance. Her ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren will miss her unconditional love. Millie grew up in South Boston and lived there for 70 years. She worked at Bank of America until she retired. A self-taught seamstress, knitter, and avid reader, Millie loved caring for her large extended family, friends, and animals, and always put others before herself. Whether it was a baby blanket, homemade sauce, or a book, Millie had something to meet anyones needs, even if it meant a forty-five minute bus ride followed by a fifteen minute walk. Millies life was one well-lived, and she taught thro- ugh example. May those who loved her always remember and honor her by emulating her selflessness, high morals, and deep love. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Wednesday, May 29, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham on Thursday, May 30, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: the Womens Alzheimers Movement at donate.thewomensalzheimers movement.org or the MSPCA-Angell, 350 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from May 29 to June 5, 2019