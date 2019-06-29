|
Miles Frederick Shore, M.D., died peacefully at home on June 20, 2019 after five years of living with multiple myeloma. Four weeks ago he celebrated his 90th birthday with a party at home. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 26, 1929, and moved to Massachusetts to attend Harvard College (AB 1950) and Harvard Medical School (MD 1954). After two years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, he completed psychiatric training at the Massachusetts Mental Health Center and the Beth Israel Hospital, both in Boston. In 1965 he became Director of Community Psychiatry and Professor of Community Health at the Tufts University School of Medicine. In 1975 he became Head of the Department of Psychiatry at Mass Mental Health Center and Bullard Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. In 1993, he became Visiting Scholar at the Kennedy School of Government, and in 2000 Senior Consultant and Director at Partners Harvard Medical International. He relished travel both for professional assignments and for family trips, visiting or working in 38 countries across five continents. Besides his profession, he greatly enjoyed playing the piano, woodworking, gardening, studying history, and cooking for his family and guests. He leaves his family including Eleanor G. Shore, M.D., his devoted wife of 66 years; his three children, Miles Paul Shore, Rebecca Shore Lewin, M.D., and Susanna Gladys Shore; and four grandchildren, Monica, James, and Robert Lewin and Eleanor LeBoutillier. A family service has already taken place; a Memorial Service will be held in the fall. Donations in Dr. Shores memory can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. To share a memory of Dr. Shore, please visit www. eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from June 29 to July 6, 2019