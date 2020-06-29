Nanci L. Konick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nanci's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nanci Lee (Viscott) Simons Konick, 86, of Newtonville, entered into rest on June 27, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Hiram and Shirley (Levy) Viscott and was predeceased by her brother, the late David Viscott. She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Simons and Arthur Konick. Devoted mother of Jennifer and Barry Yogel, Howard Simons and Marsha Weiner and Richard and Michelle Simons. Cherished grandmother of the late Joshua Simons, Jeremy and Katie Yogel, Matthew Yogel, Alex and Frances Yogel, Jason and Jessica Simons, Jacqueline and Omar Mercedes, Max Simons and Samantha Simons and a devoted great-grandmother to Myles and Maddox Mercedes. Graveside services were private. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to VNA of Boston VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or online at giving@vnacare.org or to Spaulding Hospital Cambridge, 1575 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA. 02138 Attention: Development. www.stanetskycanton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Shiva
03:00 - 08:00 PM
home of Howard and Marsha
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
7818214600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved