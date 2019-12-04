|
|
Nancy Anne (Bloh) Judge of Needham, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Frank Judge for 51 years. Loving mother of Frank Jr. and his wife Denise of Scituate, MA. Deb (Judge) Keene and her husband John of Needham, MA. Sister of Paul Bloh and his wife Linda of Orleans, MA. Cherished grandmother of four grandchildren: Neila, Moneen, Brian and Michael. Sister-in-law of Mary (Judge) Thayer and her husband Brad of Bartlett, NH and the late Marcy Judge. Aunt of Chris Bloch and his wife Megan of Arlington. Nancy was daughter of the late Paul and Lydia Bloh and was born in Needham on September 30, 1941 and grew up on Cottage Ave. before moving living in Millis and returning back to Needham. Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Needham High School and Chandler Secretarial School. A dedicated and well-respected employee of Babson College for over 20 years. She was regarded as warm, friendly and loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed watching all sports but particularly liked watching hockey. She also enjoyed having family over for holiday meals. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Friday Nov. 29 from 8:00-9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made to the , 209 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019