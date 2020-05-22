|
|
Nancy Ann (Balboni) Monks of Wellesley and Cape Coral, FL. May 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Charles Kenneth Monks for 47 years. Loving mother of Walter Scott Palladino and his wife Lisa of Charlotte, NC and Ryan Parker Palladino and his wife Ana of Westborough. Loving grandmother of McKayla, Ryley, Alicia, Giselle. and Alec Palladino. If you knew Nancy you would describe her as a hot ticket, spice of life, spunky, bubbly, cheery, fun, caring, loving, and strong. She would brighten any room when she walked in with her contagious smile and warm hugs. She had a laugh that you could hear next door and always got people to loosen up and feel valued. Nancy died peacefully at the age of 77 years. She grew up and spent most of her life in the Woodlands of Wellesley, surrounded by aunts and uncles, cousins and close family friends where she learned the value of hard work, patriotism, honesty and respecting her family name. She was the only child of two loving parents, Mario Balboni and Minnie Howe, who raised her with the perfect mix of love, discipline, and respect for her country. She loved the outdoors, nature, and animals. She never took for granted the wonders of nature. She would pass a seemingly ordinary sight and somehow find the one detail that made it extraordinary. The most important things in life were her husband, family, and good friends. She ran the homestead, managed her husbands business, raised two sons, and volunteered her time in the Florence Crittenton League (supporting unmarried mothers) and at Windy Lo Nursery (as a part time florist and wreath maker). Memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Nancys memory to St. Judes Children Research Hospital at stjude.org. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Needham Times from May 22 to May 29, 2020