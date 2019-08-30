Home

Nancy M. Hartman

Nancy Marsh Hartman, age 88, passed away peacefully at the Tippett Home in Needham, MA on August 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Mason N. Hartman, former President of the Vita Needle Company in Needham and a Needham resident for 68 years. A childhood prodigy and adult performer, her true passion was music. She studied classical voice instruction beginning at age 7 and continued throughout her life. Nancy sang professionally in the Boston area and across the country as a soloist and in numerous choirs, in addition to being a voice teacher. In recent years she enjoyed playing piano and singing with her friends at local senior centers. She enthusiastically cherished the music and services at her beloved Marsh Chapel at Boston University. Nancy was the youngest daughter of Daniel L. Marsh, President of Boston University (1926-1951) and his wife Arline. Her childhood home was The Castle at Boston University until she married and moved to Needham to start her family. She graduated from Boston University and remained active in the Boston University community throughout her life, including roles as past president of the Womens Council and past president of the Friends of the Library. She is survived by a son Frederick M. Hartman and his wife Kathy and grandchildren Frederick M. Hartman II and his wife Kate, Ashley Hartman and Krysten Hartman; her daughter Robin Mosgrove and her husband Peter, and grandchildren Cameron Mosgrove and his wife Jennifer, Cerie Mosgrove, Colin Mosgrove and Cody Mosgrove. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren. A private graveside service is planned. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to the Daniel L. Marsh Chapel, Boston University, 735 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215, will be appreciated. To share a memory of Nancy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019
