Natalie Marie (Neville) Keefe of Wellesley, passed away on April 22, 2020. Mrs. Keefe, the daughter of Bernard and Mary (Curry) Neville, was born in Newton on November 26, 1926. She graduated from Newton High School in 1945 and worked for a number of years at New England Telephone and Telegraph as a telephone operator. She later worked in the Library of Wellesley Senior High School for 35 years. Nat had many circles of friends and actively engaged with all, whether it was a meal out, a night of Bingo at church or the woman's bowling league. She was active and vivacious well into her 90's. She actively supported her five children in their activities at school and on the playing field in many sports. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Boston sports teams. She always had a favorite player that she would adopt, Dustin Pedroia, being the most recent. She eventually stopped watching the Bruins saying that "if Bobby Orr's not playing then Im not watching!" Nat and Tom were quite the team in raising their five children. Piling into the family station wagon on summer vacations, heading out on the road with trips from Colorado to Florida. They were committed to the education of their children on many levels and were most proud of sending them all to college to receive their degrees. Later in life, Nat and Tom would spend the summers visiting their children wherever they might live, from California to Tennessee, South Carolina and Nantucket. In the end, one thing you could count on was Natalie. When the chips were down she was always at your door with a plate of cookies or a fresh baked homemade pie along with her warm smile. Nat saw things in a way that could make you feel better, more confident and good about yourself, always offering a shoulder to lean upon. She was always a person wise beyond her years. Her choice of words were consoling, that was her gift to her friends and family and we were lucky to be in that special group. We are saddened by her passing but joyful that she and Tom are now reunited together again for all time. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lt. Thomas J. Keefe Jr. and her brothers, Tom and John Neville. She is survived by her five children, sons Fran of Nashville, TN, Jack of Dover, Mike of Mission Viejo, CA, Tim of Natick and a daughter, Jane of Charleston, SC. Mrs. Keefe is also survived by eleven Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren, who were the Joy of Her Life. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Keefe will be held at a later time to be determined. The family would like to express their most sincere gratitude and thankfulness for the services provided by North Hill in Needham and to Newton-Wellesley Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135, 617-267-3700. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, Ma.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020