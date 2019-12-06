|
Neil Brian Canney, 68, of Sherborn (aka 'Bear', 'Bearface', 'Mr. Spatial Relations', and known to possess a 'brain as big as a planet') passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Eleanor 'Abbi' Pugh Canney of Sherborn; daughter Katherine Canney and daughter -in-law Jude Zmolek of Sherborn; son Christopher Canney and daughter-in-law Mary Klecan and grandchildren Theodore, Charles, Josephine and Ruth of Holliston; brother John F Canney of Cohasset and a large extended family. He is preceded in death by his brother Bruce K Canney and parents John J and Marjorie Canney. Neil was a longtime resident of Needham and relocated to Sherborn in 2012. A celebration of Neil's life will be held on January 12, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 at the Unitarian Universalist Church-Parish Hall in Needham. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Plugged-In Teen Band Program. For his full obituary, please visit www.chesmorefuneral home.com
Published in The Needham Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2019