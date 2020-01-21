|
Neilia I. Mazzone (NeeNee), 87, a long time resident of Needham, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Needham, the second of six children, she was the daughter of the late Loretta Cronin Halunen and Jack Halunen of Plymouth. Neilia will be greatly missed by her two sisters, Fran and her husband Souther Barnes of Plymouth and Barbara Bookman of Kingston as well as her two brothers, John Halunen of Naples, New York and Jim and Joan Halunen of Plymouth. Along with many nieces and nephews. Neilia was also predeceased by her brother David Halunen and wife Linda. She was a devoted mother to daughter Jennifer Schafer of Rockport and her two grandchildren, Alexandra (Ali) and Shayla Schafer as well as son Billy Mazzone Jr. of Needham and wife Carolyn. A Celebration of Life Lunch will be held on Sunday, January 26th from 1:00 to 5:00p.m. at The Village Club, 83 Morton Street, Needham, MA. Friends and Family welcome. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Neilia's name to JogourMemoryFoundation of Needham. jogyourmemory5k.org.
Published in The Needham Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020