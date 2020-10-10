1/1
Niels H. Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Niels's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Niels H. Fischer, of Needham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4th at the age of 93. Born in New York City, he was sent to Middlebury College by the V-12 Navy College Training Program during World War II and received his bachelors degree from the school in 1948. A Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries, Niels was employed by Aetna for 26 years and eventually led its health insurance line of business. He later worked at John Hancock before founding Bay State Actuaries, a consulting practice headquartered in Needham. Niels enjoyed time with family. He was married for 57 years to Virginia Fischer, who predeceased him in 2007. He enjoyed hosting family events, especially at Christmas, and was an active member of the Congregational Church of Needham. A devoted father and grandfather, Niels spent countless hours at youth sporting events. He was an accomplished bridge player and highly skilled at solving New York Times and Boston Globe crossword puzzles. After retirement, Niels mentored entrepreneurs as an active member of the Service Core of Retired Executives (SCORE), and served as a regional director of that organization. In addition to his wife Virginia, Niels was predeceased by a sister, Louise Cole, and his oldest son, Mark Fischer. He leaves sons Paul Fischer and his wife Maxine Fischer of South Windsor, CT; Jack Fischer and wife Susan Fischer of Marblehead, MA; and Jim Fischer and wife Maria Amoroso of Hadden Heights, NJ; as well as several grandchildren, two nephews and a niece. Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Score Foundation www.score.org. For obit or to share a memory of Niels, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Needham Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved