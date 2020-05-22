|
Norine C. (Coyle) Smith, 93, passed away on May 19, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Formerly of Fox Hill Village, Westwood, Popponesset and Dedham. Loving mother of Donna Lawson and husband James of Cumberland, RI, Brian Smith and wife Maureen of Needham, Doug Smith of Falmouth, Tracy Downing and husband Mark of Dedham, and Barry Smith and wife Karen of Bellingham. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Sister of Patricia Foley of Walpole, James Coyle of Bourne, and the late Marion Gelineau. Norine was born and raised in Needham, MA and a graduate of Needham High School. She raised her family in Dedham, MA and spent her summers at Popponesset Beach. She spent most of her working career at Boston College in the School of Management. This was a major achievement when she received her degree from Boston College at the age of 60. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in her memory can go to at michaeljfox.org. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from May 22 to May 29, 2020